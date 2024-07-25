Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1,428.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $68.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,087. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.44.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SSNC shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

