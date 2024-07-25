Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 35,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 68,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,776. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

