Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 44.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 38,446,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865,076 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,475 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after buying an additional 175,082 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Haleon by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,813,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after buying an additional 772,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 12,018.4% in the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,463,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after buying an additional 4,426,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.17. 4,793,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,183,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

