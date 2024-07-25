Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 386.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after buying an additional 2,150,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Walmart by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,514,000 after buying an additional 9,544,958 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,498,614 shares of company stock worth $951,441,747. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.5 %

WMT traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.28. 6,795,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,297,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $565.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $71.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.