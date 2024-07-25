Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.11.

CDW Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.82 on Thursday, hitting $232.03. 151,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.00 and a 200-day moving average of $234.07. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $184.99 and a 12 month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

