Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $612,000 in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,848 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMR traded down $8.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.63. The stock had a trading volume of 50,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,218. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.00. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.55 and a 1 year high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $17.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMR. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

