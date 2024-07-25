Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,485. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

