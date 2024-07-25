Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.05. 354,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.90 and its 200-day moving average is $125.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.