Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.73. The company had a trading volume of 881,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.11. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $171.08.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

