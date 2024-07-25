Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 709,113 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after acquiring an additional 58,292 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,967,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,478 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,600,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,636 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.04. 1,204,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,330. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

