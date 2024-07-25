Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 449 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $308,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,026,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 423,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,145,000 after purchasing an additional 52,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM traded up $15.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $553.25. 170,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,107. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.33.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

