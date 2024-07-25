Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 109 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $44.41 on Thursday, hitting $1,095.12. 401,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,017.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,044.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,113.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

