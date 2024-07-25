Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,442 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.38. 293,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.39.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on COR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.78.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

