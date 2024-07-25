Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 853 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.64.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA traded up $3.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,227. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $314.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

