Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,818,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day moving average is $92.31. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

