Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after buying an additional 174,981 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,341,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,394,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 339.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after buying an additional 105,835 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.86. 597,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,285. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $177.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LEN. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,179,979.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 in the last three months. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

