Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 357,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,399. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.62. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

