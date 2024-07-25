LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.37% from the company’s current price.

LKQ has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $5.36 on Thursday, reaching $39.12. 3,581,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,217. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in LKQ by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in LKQ by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

