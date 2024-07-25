loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Price Up 7.4%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.03. 99,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 439,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Friday, June 21st.

loanDepot Trading Up 10.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $673.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.65 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. Research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

In other loanDepot news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $437,505.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 36,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $64,851.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 595,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,588.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $437,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,590,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,899,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 677,520 shares of company stock worth $1,358,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in loanDepot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

