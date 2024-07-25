Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Short Interest Update

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, an increase of 6,041.7% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Locafy Stock Performance

LCFY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,268. Locafy has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75.

Get Locafy alerts:

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Locafy had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 82.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

Locafy Company Profile

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.