Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.10-26.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.5-71.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.84 billion. Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 26.100-26.600 EPS.
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $10.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $525.89. 412,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $467.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $526.69.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $487.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $513.45.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Qualcomm Stock Could Be On The Verge of an Impressive Rally
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Conviction Firms For Chipotle Stock’s 25% Share Price Increase
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Beauty Retailer Stock Brings Early Christmas for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.