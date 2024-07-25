Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Short Interest Update

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the June 30th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Logan Group Stock Performance

LPHHF stock remained flat at C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. Logan Group has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.11.

About Logan Group

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an property developer in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development and Property Operation segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, retail shops, and office units; and sells land held for development; and constructs office premises and residential buildings.

