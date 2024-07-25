Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.24

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Loomis AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95.

Get Loomis AB (publ) alerts:

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $714.55 million for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.