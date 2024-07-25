Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $457.00 to $338.00. The stock had previously closed at $272.06, but opened at $260.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica shares last traded at $253.30, with a volume of 1,224,904 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.63 and a 200-day moving average of $380.66. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

