Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at CIBC

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price decreased by CIBC from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MGA. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE:MGA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,144. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Magna International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Magna International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 2,179.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

