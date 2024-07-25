Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 441,681 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $432.81. The stock had a trading volume of 323,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $447.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total transaction of $52,732,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,767,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,761,653,661.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total transaction of $52,732,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,767,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,761,653,661.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,834,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,491,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.