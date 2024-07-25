Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Raised by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.45. The company had a trading volume of 29,046,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,037,033. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.33 and a 200-day moving average of $111.67. The firm has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,730 shares of company stock valued at $29,435,039. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

