Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 629,506 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 278,797 shares.The stock last traded at $32.36 and had previously closed at $33.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $581,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,726,786.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,908,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 26,983 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

