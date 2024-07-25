Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04. Moody’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.000-11.400 EPS.

MCO traded up $8.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $442.12. 237,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,710. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $458.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.36.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 58.72%. Moody's's quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody's will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $448.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

