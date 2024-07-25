MQS Management LLC Acquires 2,267 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Motco raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.34. 1,337,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $67.36.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

