MQS Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 785.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGRE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.13. 1,211,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $5.92.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -12.07%.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

