MQS Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $12,547,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,964,000 after purchasing an additional 388,913 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,812,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 368,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 234,118 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.87.

Schneider National Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,574. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

