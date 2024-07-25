MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,587.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $48.98. 1,506,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.