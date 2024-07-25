MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,372 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Gray Television Price Performance

Shares of GTN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,885. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $622.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is -266.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

