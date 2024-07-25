MQS Management LLC Cuts Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

MQS Management LLC decreased its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,038 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,293,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 378,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after buying an additional 65,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 740,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 40,188 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 480,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 464,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Stock Performance

ProPetro stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.83. 1,854,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $950.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.10. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $11.37.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $395,077.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $71,635.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $359,245.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

