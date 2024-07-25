MQS Management LLC Cuts Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

MQS Management LLC cut its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 34,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 70.0% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.87. The stock had a trading volume of 564,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.27. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $113.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.85.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

