MQS Management LLC Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,640 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $148.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,811. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

