MQS Management LLC Invests $372,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,430 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,052,732,000 after buying an additional 363,565 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after buying an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $696,342,000 after buying an additional 327,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $619,404,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,551,000 after buying an additional 442,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK traded up $2.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.23. 1,679,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,228. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

