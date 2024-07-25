MQS Management LLC Invests $493,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vale by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vale by 423.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 27,631,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,933,514. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

