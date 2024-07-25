MQS Management LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.91. The company had a trading volume of 544,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $314.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.