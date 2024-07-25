MQS Management LLC Makes New $391,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,737,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,049. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $179.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.23. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.