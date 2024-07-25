MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,121 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,585,000 after buying an additional 723,197 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $1,246,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 296,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,776,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,281,000 after acquiring an additional 68,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,397. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

