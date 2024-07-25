MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,496 TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,799 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,634,000 after acquiring an additional 462,355 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,362,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,971,000 after acquiring an additional 187,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth $52,189,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 84,891 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. TPG had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,171.34%.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of TPG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 76.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

