MQS Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,334 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 13.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 102.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE:BCC traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.29. 382,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $154.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.14 and a 200 day moving average of $134.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BCC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boise Cascade

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.