MQS Management LLC Takes $431,000 Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,393 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 63,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.97. 503,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CATY

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.