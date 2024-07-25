MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.73. 679,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,574. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWEN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.