MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,660,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,072,000 after acquiring an additional 57,010 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,319.40.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $17.69 on Thursday, hitting $1,576.93. 111,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,024. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $810.26 and a 12 month high of $1,658.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,453.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,316.71.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.