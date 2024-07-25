MQS Management LLC Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NI. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,138 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,463,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $70,090,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,202 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.09. 5,480,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

