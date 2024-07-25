MQS Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

MQS Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,722 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

KMT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Kennametal stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,275.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

