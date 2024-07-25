N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Shares Up 7.8%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01). 344,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 999,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).
N4 Pharma Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.71. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
About N4 Pharma
N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
